4 more COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia, all linked to long-term care homes

The Nova Scotia government announced four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, all of which are connected to long-term care homes.

Three of the deaths happened at Halifax-based Northwood, while the other was at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney. The new deaths raise the province's total to 16.

"Our hearts ache for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

"All Nova Scotians send their support and condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed."

COVID-19 is taking a particularly strong toll on long-term care homes in the province. Of the 55 new cases announced Thursday, 24 of them are connected to long-term care homes.

Three of the four new COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia announced Thursday were at Northwood in Halifax. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Nowhere has the problem been more significant than at Northwood, where there have now been 11 deaths.

Last weekend, the province announced it was relocating a team of 40 health-care workers from the Halifax Infirmary to try to help Northwood cope with the outbreak. Residents who recover from the illness are now being moved to a hotel.

Thursday's numbers bring the province's overall total to 827 confirmed cases ranging in patients younger than 10 and older than 90. There are now 358 recovered cases in the province. Ten people are currently in hospital, with four of those in ICU.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. AT.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

On Wednesday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre microbiology lab, which is now operating 24 hours a day, completed 921 tests.

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

