COVID-19 cases remain low in Nova Scotia, with no new cases identified

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday after the province completed 401 tests for the virus.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and one person is hospitalized in the ICU.

The latest cases of the virus in Nova Scotia were reported on Saturday. Two of those cases were related to travel and a third was a close contact of the travellers, according to the Department of Health and Wellness. All three have been self-isolating.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick had six new cases on Tuesday, and there are a total of 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

P.E.I. had no new cases reported on Tuesday. There are three active cases on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and has eight known active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

