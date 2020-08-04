No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 after Monday's tests, leaving the province with two active cases.

All 219 lab tests done by the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab done on Natal Day came back negative, the province said Tuesday.

Two new cases related to travel outside of Canada were identified on Saturday in the province's central zone.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority issued two advisories on Sunday warning of two potential COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax region.

So far the province has had 64,497 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

