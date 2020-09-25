3rd day in a row with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Friday.

There is one active case in the province. It is in the western zone.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday the case involves a person who is an essential worker who travelled outside of the country.

Labs in the province completed 1,015 tests Thursday.

Nova Scotia has had 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported two new cases and six active cases Thursday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and one active case Thursday.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Thursday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the 811 website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

