Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 29.

One new case is in the eastern health zone and is related to travel outside the region.

Another is in the northern health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are four cases in the central health zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside the region.

All of the new cases are self-isolating.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin made note of the increase in new cases.

"The case count is a little higher today but it's good to see that none of the new cases are from unknown sources," he said.

Nova Scotia Health labs performed 4,404 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Two people are in hospital as a result of the virus with one in ICU.

Some restrictions lifted Friday

On Friday, Nova Scotia lifted some restrictions on the Halifax area .

Many of the restrictions that came into effect Feb. 27 around restaurant hours, sport competitions, performances and non-essential travel ended.

Some restrictions will remain in place until March 27, including allowing visits from just two designated caregivers for residents in long-term care facilities, and the need for venues to have an approved plan to have spectators or audiences.

New vaccine coming

At a news conference on Friday, Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the province expects to receive its first doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some point next month.

The vaccine requires a single dose and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported six new cases on Saturday for a total of 35 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new case on Saturday. After a significant number of recoveries, the province now has 87 known active cases. Three people are in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, making for 24 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province moved out of red-level lockdown on Thursday.

