N.S. health authority, IWK ask staff to wear masks while dealing with patients

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Heath Centre are asking staff to wear masks whenever they're in public spaces inside a hospital or coming in contact with patients and other staff.

Dr. Brendan Carr, the NSHA president and CEO, informed health authority staff of the new policy in a video posted online on Tuesday.

Carr said the decision is based on evolving information that shows COVID-19 can be spread by people with the virus even before they show symptoms or if they are asymptomatic.

"We think that this will offer some protection both to the individual and can protect other people if we happen to have COVID and are unaware of that," he said.

The new policy comes on the same day Nova Scotia announced its first death related to COVID-19.

Save medical-grade masks for health-care workers

On Monday, chief medical officers of health across the country said wearing masks when members of the public are in areas where it's difficult to physically distance, such as public transit and grocery stores, could help reduce spread of the illness.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, cautioned on Monday that wearing a mask is not a substitute for handwashing, self-isolation and physical distancing.

Strang also warned that members of the public should only be using "non-medical grade" and homemade masks.

"It's critically important that the medical supply of masks and other personal protective equipment is maintained for the health-care system and for other essential workers."

N.S. still waiting for delivery of supplies

In Carr's video, he said the health authority established a team to look at best practices and conservation measures for the use of personal protective equipment, or PPE, as well as tracking access to masks, gloves and gowns.

"The good news is, we actually are seeing some success with all of those efforts," he said.

"As of today, we have a healthy stockpile in supply."

Carr said there aren't any "near-team issues with our PPE," but he said the health authority knows the virus will present a sustained surge and global supply chains have been interrupted.

On Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil said that, assuming current protocols, the province has a month's supply of N95 masks and other PPE. The province is waiting for an order that would extend that supply into mid-May.

The premier said Nova Scotia continues to wait for a bulk order of supplies placed through the national procurement process.

McNeil said "portions" of the order have been filled, although he couldn't provide further detail. Along with PPE, the province has also ordered 140 ventilators.

Stanfield's to make 30,000 gowns a week

Carr's message to staff came on the same day the health authority announced a contract with Stanfield's Limited of Truro, N.S., which will produce 30,000 protective gowns each week for NSHA and IWK Health Centre staff.

Stanfield's is one of the companies the federal government has tapped to help with the effort to produce more supplies within the country.

According to a news release, production of the gowns begins this week at the renowned underwear plant and the first delivery should come the week of April 15.

More than 70 workers are being recalled by the company to do the work. A call is out for more workers in hopes of doubling production.

Jon Stanfield, the company's president and CEO, said the factory is being reset to accommodate 72 people per shift for two shifts.

"I am very pleased NSHA will procure a level of their isolation gown demand from Stanfield's. We have been in Nova Scotia since the 1870s, and we are proud to support Nova Scotians and Canadians in the battle against COVID-19."

Carr said information about supply availability is being shared on a daily basis with local leadership and he promised staff they would be kept in the loop.

"If ever we got to a point where we are anticipating that we are not going to have enough PPE, my commitment to you is that we will share that with you."

