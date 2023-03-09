1 COVID-19 death reported for Nova Scotia in May

The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and positive PCR tests were down in the month of May compared to April, according to Nova Scotia's monthly epidemiologic summary.

One death, 77 hospitalizations and 814 positive PCR tests were reported in May. There were also nine previously unreported deaths included in the update. Those deaths most likely occurred within the last months.

There have been 875 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

The province noted age and under-vaccination "continue to be associated with severe outcomes."

It said Nova Scotians who are 70 or older are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to people 18 to 49. It said they are 23 times more likely to die compared to people 50-69 years of age.

The report noted Nova Scotians who had not been vaccinated or who haven't had their primary series of shots "were hospitalized and died at approximately two times the rate (1.8 and 2.3, respectively) as those who received a booster within 168 days."

