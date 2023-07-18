Monthly COVID-19 report shows 8 deaths in June for Nova Scotia

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and positive PCR tests were down in June, according to Nova Scotia's monthly report.

Eight deaths, 65 hospitalizations and 463 positive PCR tests were reported for the month. All of those numbers decreased from the May update.

There were 11 additional deaths from May included in the update, bringing that month's total to 12, and two previously unreported deaths. Those likely occurred within the past few months.

There have been 890 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

The province says Nova Scotians who are 70 or older are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to people 18 to 49. It said they are 22 times more likely to die compared to people 50-69 years of age.

The report noted Nova Scotians who hadn't been vaccinated or who hadn't had their primary series of shots "were hospitalized and died at approximately two times the rate (1.8 and 2.2, respectively) as those who received a booster within 168 days."

