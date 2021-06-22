N.S. to impose modified quarantine rules on N.B. travellers

The office of Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin has confirmed new rules for travellers from New Brunswick will be announced later today.

The new rules will include a modified quarantine for those crossing the New Brunswick border into Nova Scotia. The move comes as Nova Scotia prepares to fully open its borders to travellers from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador starting Wednesday.

New Brunswick reopened its borders last week to Canadian travellers from outside the Atlantic region without the requirement they self-isolate, provided they have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the only Atlantic Canadian province to do so.

That has prompted the Nova Scotia government to decide it will enforce a modified quarantine on travellers from New Brunswick, after it had initially included New Brunswick in its reopening plan.

Most travellers from the province are currently required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Nova Scotia. That self-isolation rule will be fully lifted Wednesday for travellers from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

More details are expected to be announced at a briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. AT. Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will give an update on COVID-19 which will be live streamed on the CBC Nova Scotia website.

2 deaths, 2 new cases

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and the province is also reporting two new cases on Tuesday.

One of the people who died is a man in his 60s who lived in the central zone. The other is a man in his 50s who lived in the western zone.

One of the new cases is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other new case is in the western zone and is related to travel.

The province's total active caseload is now 74.

Two people are in hospital and neither are in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 3,323 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 71.4 per cent of the population of the province has received a first dose of vaccine, including 10 per cent who have also received a second dose.

Nova Scotia — and the rest of Atlantic Canada — reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Monday. It has 56 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday. It has 22 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

