Nova Scotia

N.S. reveals 4-phase reopening plan to begin June 2

Nova Scotia will begin its four-phase reopening plan next week, province says.

Outdoor gathering limits increasing, patios to open Wednesday, retail to operate at 25% capacity

CBC News

Nova Scotia has revealed a four-phase plan to gradually reopen the province as the active COVID-19 case load continues to drop and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated.

The first phase will begin on June 2 at 8 a.m., and will include: 

  • Restaurants and bars can open their outdoor patios, provided there is six feet of distancing between groups and a maximum of 10 people per table.
  • Nova Scotians will be allowed to gather outdoors with a steady group of up to 10 people.
  • Non-essential retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity, ensuring physical distancing.

Each phase has a general timeframe of about two to four weeks, depending on COVID-19 activity in the province, testing capacity, and hospitalization and vaccination rates.

Travel will no longer be restricted within most of the province. But people are still asked to avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality – the two areas in the province with confirmed community spread.

1 new death, 40 new cases

Another person in Nova Scotia has died related to COVID-19, making it the province's 80th death since the pandemic began.

It was a woman in her 50s in the central health zone.

The province is also reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 585.

Twenty-nine new cases are in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, four in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

Fifty-three Nova Scotians are in hospital related to the virus, including 18 in intensive care, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Premier Iain Rankin speaks during a COVID-19 briefing earlier this week. (Communications Nova Scotia)

One month ago, the number of daily new cases was steadily rising as a third wave of COVID-19 gripped the province. 

The number of daily new cases peaked at 227 on May 7.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Friday. The province has 139 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Thursday and 96 active cases.
  • P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

