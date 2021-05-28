N.S. reveals 4-phase reopening plan to begin June 2
Outdoor gathering limits increasing, patios to open Wednesday, retail to operate at 25% capacity
Nova Scotia has revealed a four-phase plan to gradually reopen the province as the active COVID-19 case load continues to drop and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated.
The first phase will begin on June 2 at 8 a.m., and will include:
- Restaurants and bars can open their outdoor patios, provided there is six feet of distancing between groups and a maximum of 10 people per table.
- Nova Scotians will be allowed to gather outdoors with a steady group of up to 10 people.
- Non-essential retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity, ensuring physical distancing.
Each phase has a general timeframe of about two to four weeks, depending on COVID-19 activity in the province, testing capacity, and hospitalization and vaccination rates.
Travel will no longer be restricted within most of the province. But people are still asked to avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality – the two areas in the province with confirmed community spread.
1 new death, 40 new cases
Another person in Nova Scotia has died related to COVID-19, making it the province's 80th death since the pandemic began.
It was a woman in her 50s in the central health zone.
The province is also reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 585.
Twenty-nine new cases are in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, four in the northern zone and two in the western zone.
Fifty-three Nova Scotians are in hospital related to the virus, including 18 in intensive care, according to a news release from the Department of Health.
One month ago, the number of daily new cases was steadily rising as a third wave of COVID-19 gripped the province.
The number of daily new cases peaked at 227 on May 7.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Friday. The province has 139 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Thursday and 96 active cases.
- P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.