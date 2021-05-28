N.S. reveals 4-phase reopening plan to begin June 2

Nova Scotia has revealed a four-phase plan to gradually reopen the province as the active COVID-19 case load continues to drop and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated.

The first phase will begin on June 2 at 8 a.m., and will include:

Restaurants and bars can open their outdoor patios, provided there is six feet of distancing between groups and a maximum of 10 people per table.

Nova Scotians will be allowed to gather outdoors with a steady group of up to 10 people.

Non-essential retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity, ensuring physical distancing.

Each phase has a general timeframe of about two to four weeks, depending on COVID-19 activity in the province, testing capacity, and hospitalization and vaccination rates.

Travel will no longer be restricted within most of the province. But people are still asked to avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality – the two areas in the province with confirmed community spread.

1 new death, 40 new cases

Another person in Nova Scotia has died related to COVID-19, making it the province's 80th death since the pandemic began.

It was a woman in her 50s in the central health zone.

The province is also reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 585.

Twenty-nine new cases are in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, four in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

Fifty-three Nova Scotians are in hospital related to the virus, including 18 in intensive care, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Premier Iain Rankin speaks during a COVID-19 briefing earlier this week. (Communications Nova Scotia)

One month ago, the number of daily new cases was steadily rising as a third wave of COVID-19 gripped the province.

The number of daily new cases peaked at 227 on May 7.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Friday. The province has 139 active cases.

reported nine new cases on Friday. The province has 139 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Thursday and 96 active cases.

reported 14 new cases on Thursday and 96 active cases. P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.

