Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday at 3 p.m.

Rankin said Tuesday the briefing would include details about a plan to gradually reopen the province from lockdown.

"The fact that we can even talk about a reopening is amazing given where we were just one month ago," Rankin said Tuesday.

One month ago, the number of daily new cases was steadily rising as a third wave of COVID-19 gripped the province.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 33 new cases on Thursday. The number of new cases has been on a downward trajectory since the number peaked at 227 on May 7.

The province had 638 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 63 people were in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Thursday. The province has 137 active cases.

reported nine new cases on Thursday. The province has 137 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Thursday and 89 active cases.

reported six new cases Thursday and 89 active cases. P.E.I. reported no new cases Thursday. There are 10 active cases.

