Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
Premier expected to release details about the province's reopening plan
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday at 3 p.m.
Rankin said Tuesday the briefing would include details about a plan to gradually reopen the province from lockdown.
"The fact that we can even talk about a reopening is amazing given where we were just one month ago," Rankin said Tuesday.
One month ago, the number of daily new cases was steadily rising as a third wave of COVID-19 gripped the province.
On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 33 new cases on Thursday. The number of new cases has been on a downward trajectory since the number peaked at 227 on May 7.
The province had 638 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 63 people were in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Thursday. The province has 137 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Thursday and 89 active cases.
- P.E.I. reported no new cases Thursday. There are 10 active cases.