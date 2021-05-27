N.S. reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases, along with 182 recoveries, mean the province now has 638 active cases.

Of the new cases, 18 are in the eastern zone, 14 are in the central zone and one is in the northern zone.

One of the new cases in the eastern zone is a staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced Care, a long-term care facility in Sydney.

Community spread has been confirmed in Sydney as well as in the central zone.

There are now 63 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Labs processed 6,413 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the province opened vaccination eligibility to those aged 12 and up. More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply is confirmed.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday at 2 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Thursday. The province has 137 active cases.

reported nine new cases on Thursday. The province has 137 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Thursday and 89 active cases.

reported six new cases Thursday and 89 active cases. P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday. The province has 13 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES