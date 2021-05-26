As test numbers drop, Nova Scotians urged to get swabbed

As the number of daily COVID-19 tests continues to drop in recent days, Nova Scotia's health authority is asking people to get tested.

The health authority said in a news release Tuesday evening "a significant number of appointments at primary assessment centres remained unfilled across the province during the past few days."

Nova Scotians have responded in droves to such calls in the past, especially when there is an increase in cases. In late November, early March and late April, several thousand tests were done each day, culminating in a high of 19,305 tests processed by labs on May 3.

But as new daily case numbers continue to drop in the third wave, so too has the number of tests.

On Monday, 3,976 were processed — the lowest number since April 19, when 2,722 tests were processed as the third wave was just beginning.

People can book an appointment for a test online or call 811. In addition to tests at primary assessment and other locations, there are pop-up testing sites available as well.

Nova Scotia reported 54 new cases on Tuesday and announced that the rollout of second doses of vaccines will be moved ahead by two to four weeks.

As of the end of the day Monday, 48.2 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Tuesday. The province has 134 active cases.

reported nine new cases on Tuesday. The province has 134 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 11 new cases Tuesday and 93 active cases.

reported 11 new cases Tuesday and 93 active cases. P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday. The province has 13 active cases.

