Nova Scotia reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and 184 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the active known caseload to 1,143.

The province said 87 people are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care.

Forty-one of the new cases are in the central zone, 15 are in the eastern zone, seven are in the northern zone and two are in the western zone.

The province has confirmed there is now community spread in Sydney, along with the central zone. Other areas of concern include Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville.

One of the cases in the central zone is a staff member at Glasgow Hall, part of Shannex's Parkland at the Lakes long-term care facility in Dartmouth. My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney has a second case of COVID-19 involving a staff member.

Residents and staff from the affected units of both facilities are being tested. The province said in a news release that most residents have received two doses of vaccine.

Laboratories completed 7,846 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

The province opened up vaccination eligibility to those aged 25 to 29 on Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, 463,526 doses of vaccines have been administered, and as of Tuesday, 40.8 per cent of the population in the province has received one or two shots.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia reported two new deaths and 83 new cases of COVID-19.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The province now has 117 active cases.

reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The province now has 117 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Thursday for a total of 72 active cases.

reported four new cases Thursday for a total of 72 active cases. P.E.I. reported five new cases on Wednesday. The province has 14 active cases.

