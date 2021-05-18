Public Health will no longer call to confirm end of self-isolation period

Public health staff in Nova Scotia will no longer call close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to inform them that their 14-day self-isolation period has ended.

The provincial health authority made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying the change will free up staff to investigate new cases.

Typically, when someone with a lengthy exposure to a person with COVID-19 without physical distancing or masking is finished their 14-day isolation and has gotten all the required testing, public health staff call to confirm that they can stop isolating if they have no symptoms.

But due to the recent spike in cases, there are several thousand such people who have finished isolating and are waiting for that confirmation call from Public Health.

Effective immediately, people in that situation can consider their isolation period complete if they meet all of the following criteria:

They have finished 14 days of self-isolation (isolation ends at 11:59 p.m. on the date provided by Public Health).

They have completed all required testing.

They have not been re-exposed to COVID-19.

They have no COVID-19 symptoms.

Nova Scotia reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of known active cases to 1,435. Ninety-five people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care or intermediate care across the province.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including a third case at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton and several new possible exposure sites. The province now has 118 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported confirmed 10 new cases Monday for a total of 93 active cases.

reported confirmed 10 new cases Monday for a total of 93 active cases. P.E.I. reported one new case on Monday. The province has nine active cases.

