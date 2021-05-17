Rankin, Strang to give update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

The update will be livestreamed here.

The province reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and there were 92 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases on Sunday. There are now 116 active cases. Eleven people are hospital, including three in intensive care.

reported 11 new cases on Sunday. There are now 116 active cases. Eleven people are hospital, including three in intensive care. Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases on Sunday for a total of 85 active cases. One person is in hospital.

reported nine new cases on Sunday for a total of 85 active cases. One person is in hospital. P.E.I. reported one new case on Saturday. The new case is an individual in their 20s who is a close contact of a previously announced case related to a child-care centre. The province has 10 active cases.

