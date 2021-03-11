No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 19.

"Our case numbers have been very promising over these past few days, but let's not become complacent," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release.

There were 2,625 COVID-19 tests processed in labs across the province on Wednesday.

Also as of Wednesday, 45,149 doses of vaccines have been administered and 15,383 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Thursday for a total of 34 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has 68 known active cases, and three people are in hospital, with two being in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. There are 28 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started.

MORE TOP STORIES