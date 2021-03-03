3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after completing a record number of daily tests for the second day in a row.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 6,875 tests on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness. That's up from 5,146 tests on Monday.

"This is an indication of the strong uptake in testing among Nova Scotians," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"Let's continue to make testing a part of our regular COVID-19 prevention measures."

Two of the new cases are in the central zone, while the third is in the northern zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There are now 30 known active cases in the province.

Four people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19, with two of them in intensive care.

Vaccine rollout on track

As of Tuesday, 35,291 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, and 13,512 Nova Scotians had received their second shot.

Next week, the province will receive 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Health Canada. It's slated to be used on Nova Scotians aged 50 to 64 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The province announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available in pharmacies, with four locations set to open prototype clinics this month.

Vaccine eligibility will also expand to include more health-care workers. The province is still expecting all Nova Scotians to have an opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of September

A person enters the Halifax Forum Multi-Purpose Centre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, for a COVID-19 test. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

Asymptomatic rapid testing

Asymptomatic rapid testing sites continue to be set up across the province.

Nova Scotia Health is holding asymptomatic rapid testing at the following locations:

Thursday, March 4 at the Spryfield Lions Rink and rec centre at 111 Drysdale Rd. in Halifax from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entrance to the gymnasium is on the left hand side of the building.



Friday, March 5 at the Spryfield Lions Rink and rec centre from noon to 7 p.m.



Friday, March 5 at the Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Street entrance, from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 6 at the Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Street entrance, from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases Wednesday for a total of 37 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with two in intensive care.



Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Wednesday. After a significant number of recoveries, the province now has 149 known active cases.



P.E.I. reported one new case on Wednesday, making for 22 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province is moving out of red-level lockdown on Thursday and reopening schools, but maintaining circuit-breaker restrictions, including no indoor dining at restaurants.

