2 more COVID-19 deaths at Northwood, 1 new case identified

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, bringing the province's death toll from the virus to 46 as of Friday's update.

In total, 40 people at Northwood have died from COVID-19.

There are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in the province with active cases of the virus. Northwood has 156 residents and 38 staff with the virus. One other facility has one staff member with COVID-19.

One new case of the virus was identified on Thursday. The province has had a total of 1,008 cases.

Five people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

The province said 722 people have recovered from the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers. CBC News will stream that news conference live in the body of this story.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Friday, May 8, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Nova Scotia has had 32,835 negative tests.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 840 tests for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

