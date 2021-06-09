Restrictions loosening for visitors to N.S. hospitals

Nova Scotia Health is loosening restrictions at health facilities beginning Wednesday, allowing more support people for hospital patients.

The health authority announced Wednesday morning that expanded access will be phased in and will align with the province's reopening plans, contingent on the numbers of COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 hospital admissions and vaccination rates.

Beginning Wednesday, two support people will be permitted for patients in intensive care, critically ill patients in the emergency department and for labour and birth.

During Phase 2 of reopening, which would happen on June 16 at the earliest, one support person will be permitted for all in-patients and patients in the emergency department, and three will be allowed for palliative patients and those nearing the end of their lives.

Phase 3, scheduled for June 30 at the earliest, would see two support people permitted for in-patients and four for those in palliative care or nearing the end of their lives.

Phase 4, which will coincide with the province's move to that stage of reopening, would allow one support person for ambulatory appointments.

On May 2, Nova Scotia Health restricted the number of support people for patients to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Briefing scheduled for 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case on Tuesday. New Brunswick has 99 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Tuesday for 62 active cases. The province also reported its seventh death from the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases Thursday and had six active cases.

