Rankin, Strang to deliver COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 today at 3 p.m.

The province reported 12 new cases on Sunday and 18 on Saturday, bringing the active caseload to 204. There are 20 people in hospital with COVID-19, including six in intensive care.

On Sunday evening, the province announced two new cases connected to schools in Dartmouth. Graham Creighton Junior High in Dartmouth and the Dartmouth campus of the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres will be closed to students until June 10 in order to allow for testing of close contacts and thorough cleaning of the facilities.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Sunday. New Brunswick has 133 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Sunday for 68 active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases Thursday and had six active cases.

