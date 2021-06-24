N.S. reporting one COVID-19 case at Halifax elementary school

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 connected to Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax.

The province issued a news release late Wednesday, saying the school will be closed to students until Monday to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school.

The school will inform families about at-home learning. Families and students will receive an update before June 28.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total known active caseload was 60.

Three people were in hospital with COVID-19, including one person who is in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 71.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of vaccine, including 11.6 per cent who have also received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Tuesday. It has 49 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday. It has 13 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

