N.S. reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total known active caseload is now 60.

Three people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person who is in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 71.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of vaccine, including 11.6 per cent who have also received a second dose.

"Our case numbers have been very promising the past few days," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

Laboratories in the province processed 3,490 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Tuesday. It has 49 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday. It has 13 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

