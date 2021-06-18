Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 15 recoveries, bringing the active caseload to 93.

Six people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 5,602 tests on Thursday.

Nine of the new cases are in the central zone, and six of those are close contacts of older cases, one is related to travel and two are under investigation.

The other two cases are in the eastern zone and both are connected to travel.

The province says there is limited community spread in the central zone.

As of June 17, 752,599 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 73,600 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported four new cases Thursday. It now has 61 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday. The province has 32 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday and has no active cases.

