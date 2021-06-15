Rankin, Strang to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

The update will be live streamed on the CBC Nova Scotia news website.

The vaccination booking website was offline for part of Monday, but the Health Department tweeted Tuesday morning that it was available again. The province has not said what caused it to go offline.

Nova Scotia will officially begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday, which includes larger social gatherings and a return to indoor dining.

The province reported one death in the central zone on Monday. A woman in her 80s died of complications related to COVID-19.

There were eight new cases in the central zone announced, bringing the active caseload to 124. Six people were in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

2 cases at Joseph Howe Elementary

The province reported two cases Monday evening that were connected to Joseph Howe Elementary School in Halifax.

The school will be closed until June 18 for cleaning and close contact testing. Families and students will receive an update before then.

The news release said all students and staff at the school should be tested, but they do not need to self-isolate while waiting for results unless they are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Close contacts will be required to isolate for 14 days after they've been notified and tested.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Monday. It now has 90 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Monday. The province has 39 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Monday and has four active cases.

