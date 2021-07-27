Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to nine.

Both new cases are in the eastern zone and are related to travel, according to a news release.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 75.6 per cent of the population has one dose of a vaccine, and 58.6 per cent of the population also has a second dose.

On Monday, labs in the province processed 2,243 COVID-19 tests.

