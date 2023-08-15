Monthly COVID-19 report shows no deaths in July for Nova Scotia

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and positive PCR tests were down in July in Nova Scotia, according to the province's monthly report released Tuesday.

Zero deaths, 35 hospitalizations and 260 positive PCR tests were reported for the month. All were decreases from the June update.

There was one additional death from June included in the update, bringing that month's total to nine.

There have been 891 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

The province says Nova Scotians who are 70 or older are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to people 18 to 49. It said they are 22 times more likely to die from the virus compared to people 50-69 years of age.

The report noted Nova Scotians who hadn't been vaccinated or who hadn't had their primary series of shots "were hospitalized and died at approximately two times the rate (1.7 and 2.1, respectively) as those who received a booster within 168 days."

