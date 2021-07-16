Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's total active caseload to eight.

The province hasn't had active case numbers in the single digits since Feb. 14, when there were nine active cases.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 2,626 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Friday, 74.4 per cent of Nova Scotia's population has received a first dose of vaccine, with 48.4 per cent also having received a second dose.

But Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, has said the percentage of people who have received a first dose is actually above 75 per cent, but some vaccinations have not yet been added to the official tally.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Friday and has eight active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday on land, but there were 23 new confirmed cases on board the Princess Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing vessel anchored in Conception Bay. There are now 46 active cases.

Prince Edward Island had no new or active cases as of Thursday.

