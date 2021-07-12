Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing about COVID-19 today at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

Nova Scotia is expecting to move into Phase 4 of its five-phase reopening plan on Wednesday.

Moving to Phase 4 is contingent on at least 75 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose of vaccine and on the number of new cases being very low, with little ongoing spread of the virus.

As of Friday, 73.7 per cent of the population had received at least one dose of vaccine, including 38 per cent who had received a second dose.

Phase 4 would allow for restaurants and bars to resume normal hours and allow retail stores to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures like physical distancing and masking in place.

The province reported five new cases over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases to 36. Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

