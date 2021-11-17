Nova Scotia modifies isolation requirements for COVID-19 close contacts

Isolation requirements in Nova Scotia have changed for close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19, particularly those in the same household.

The province's chief medical officer of health said the changes, which came into effect Tuesday, are about simplifying the process.

"We heard from lots of people that understanding if they were a contact or not and what actions they had to take was quite complex because we were basing things on whether you live with someone in a household, but also what your vaccine status was," Dr. Robert Strang said in an interview.

Now, everyone sharing a home — irrespective of age or vaccination status — must isolate until they test negative if someone in that household tests positive for COVID-19. Isolation must last at least 72 hours after the first positive case was confirmed.

If someone else in the home tests positive, the isolation and testing requirements reset for everyone and become based on the infection date of the most recent case.

Strang said the change reflects what many households were already doing.

"If you try to stay isolated within the household and keep people separate, with Omicron being so infectious, it almost never works," he said.

"For a family, in many ways it's just easier to isolate all together and let the disease go through, rather than trying to separate out."

Symptomatic close contacts

Close contacts who have symptoms must isolate and test immediately, followed by a second test 72 hours later. If using a rapid test, they must test again in another 48 hours.

In order to leave isolation, close contacts must be feeling better, including no fever for 24 hours.

They must also:

Have a negative PCR test at least 72 hours after the most recent positive case in the household was identified.

Or, if using rapid tests, have a negative result at least 72 hours after the most recent positive case in the household was identified, followed by another negative test completed 48 hours later.

If the close contact does no testing, they must isolate for seven days from the time their symptoms begin.

Asymptomatic close contacts

Close contacts who do not have symptoms must isolate and test immediately.

In order to leave isolation, they must:

Have a negative PCR or rapid test at least 72 hours after the most recent positive case in the household was identified.

If using rapid tests, they should take an additional test in another 48 hours.

Close contact, but not in the same home

If someone is a close contact of a case they don't live with, the key change applies when there are no symptoms. In that situation, the close contact no longer needs an immediate negative test before being allowed to go to work, school or child care.

In those situations, Strang said people should still limit other activities until they have their first negative test result.

The changes do not apply to anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or people who have symptoms but are not close contacts.

