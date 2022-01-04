COVID-19 hospitalizations in N.S. higher in July than June

Nova Scotia reported an increase in positive results for PCR tests and an increase in hospitalizations — but fewer deaths — in July compared to June in its monthly COVID-19 epidemiological summary.

A total of 8,650 positive PCR results, 225 hospitalizations and nine deaths were observed in July 2022. In June, the province reported 7,570 PCR positive results, 144 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from COVID-19.

The province said of the nine deaths reported in July, six were people who were 70 or older and three were living in long-term care facilities.

Age and a lack of vaccinations are still associated with severe COVID-19 outcomes, the province noted in its report.

It said Nova Scotians 70 and older have been hospitalized at nearly 14 times the rate of those 18 to 49. Also for this age group, the rate of death is 166 times higher compared to those under 50.

The province said unvaccinated people were hospitalized at close to four times the rate and died at more than three times the rate as people with three or more doses.

