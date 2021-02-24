3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total known active cases to 21, according to a news release from Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness.

The new cases are all in the central zone. One case is a close contact of a previously reported case, the other two are under investigation.

One person with the virus is in a hospital's intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,754 tests for the virus on Tuesday. Since Oct. 1, a total of 527 people have tested positive for the virus, with 506 of the cases now considered resolved.

The Department of Health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians without symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested for the virus, especially if a person has a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday, for a total of 75 known active cases. The province had two people in hospital related to the virus, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases and 372 known active cases as of Tuesday. Five people were in hospital related to the virus.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. There was one known active case on the Island.

