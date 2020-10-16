1 new case of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia and is connected to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.

The Department of Health and Wellness said the new case is in the Central Zone and the individual has been self-isolating as required.

There are now four active COVID-19 cases in the province, but no one was in hospital as of Friday afternoon.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 879 tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. The government is extending the province's state of emergency to ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue. The order takes effect Oct. 18 at noon and extends to Nov. 1.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic Bubble are:

New Brunswick reported five new cases Friday. It has 92 active cases.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases Friday. It has two active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday. It has 9 active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES