Nova Scotia reports 1 death in final weekly COVID-19 update

Nova Scotia reported one COVID-19 death in its final weekly update on the provincial dashboard Thursday.

The province will continue to provide statistics on COVID-19 through monthly reports.

The death was categorized as "previously unreported," meaning it most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

Since March 2020, there have been 866 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 171 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a decrease from last week's 209 lab-confirmed cases.

Nova Scotia Health reported 99 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase from the previous reporting period when there were 89 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 99 people:

20 were in hospital for COVID-19 (fewer than five in the ICU).

49 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

30 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

There were fewer than five hospitalizations COVID-19 at the IWK on Thursday.

