4 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

The province announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are now 20 active cases in the province, the highest number since May 23.

All of the new cases are in the central zone.

Two cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other two cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, according to a news release.

Alert issued

Public Health is alerting Nova Scotians about two new possible exposures to the COVID-19 virus.

The first was is at Dollarama in Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax on Oct. 27-30 between noon and 3 p.m.

Anyone at this location during these times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Those exposed to the virus at this location on these dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.

The second notice was about a flight late last month.

WestJet Flight 254 on Oct. 30 departed from Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and arrived in Halifax at 1 a.m. AT on Oct. 31.

Public Health is advising passengers in rows 39 to 45 in seats A, B, and C to monitor for symptoms. It's anticipated anyone exposed to COVID-19 on that flight could develop symptoms up to Friday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said 933 new tests were performed on Friday

The health authority said the number of tests conducted outside the central zone have not been included in the test totals due to a technical issue. It promises to update the figures when the issue is resolved.

Other recent exposure notices

The health authority has warned of a few other potential exposures over the last week:

The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 2 between 9-11 p.m.

Sobeys Clayton Park at 287 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 3 between noon-1 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 622 on Oct. 30 that departed Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m. AT. Passengers in rows 16 to 23 in seats D, E, and F should call 811 for advice.

Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Commercial St. in New Minas between 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases Saturday. It now has 26 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Saturday. It has six active cases. The Department of Health and Community Services is also advising rotational workers about two identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta.

P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. It now has two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

