School learning centres to open as scheduled despite extended holiday break

Learning centres at public schools across the province will open on Jan. 4, as originally scheduled.

The Nova Scotia government announced earlier this week it was extending the holiday break by two days in order to allow time for more children to get vaccinated. Instead of returning to class on Jan. 4, kids will return on Jan. 6.

But the province said Friday morning that learning centres, which support students with disabilities or complex needs, will be open on Jan. 4 and 5.

"We heard from families about the impact of previous closures on students who use learning centres," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan in a news release. "We understand that some may want to send their children to school on those days, so staff will be there to support them."

Schools will contact families whose students attend learning centres.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases on Thursday. The province has 194 active cases, with nine people in hospital and four in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported 174 new cases Thursday. The province has 892 active cases, with 40 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Wednesday. The province has 17 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three cases on Thursday. The province has 29 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES