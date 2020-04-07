Nova Scotia records its first death related to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has had its first death connected to COVID-19, according to the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang.

A news release from the province is expected shortly containing more details.

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of known cases of COVID-19 in the province was 293. The cases ranged in age from under 10 to older than 90.

Nine people were in hospital and 64 were listed as recovered. There had been 10,218 negative COVID-19 test results in the province.

