Another death at Northwood brings Nova Scotia's number of COVID-19 fatalites to 58

Another person has died at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, bringing the province's total COVID-19 related deaths to 58.

The province reported the newest death and one new confirmed case of the virus in a news release Thursday. The new case was identified after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 579 tests on Wednesday.

A total of 1,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Nova Scotia. Fifty-two of the 58 deaths so far have occurred at Northwood.

There are now 29 active cases in the province, most of which are at two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 15 residents and four staff with active cases. Another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 37,078 negative test results.

Nine people are currently in hospital, with four of those in ICU.

Provincial data shows that 959 people have now recovered from the virus in Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 symptoms

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

