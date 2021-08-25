Nova Scotia reports new COVID-19 death, 7 new cases

Nova Scotia reported one COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, the first in more than a month.

It is the 94th COVID-19 death for Nova Scotia.

According to a news release from the province, the man who died was in his 60s and in the western health zone.

Premier-designate Tim Houston extended his condolences to the man's family and friends on behalf of all Nova Scotians.

"Please get vaccinated as soon as possible, get tested if you have symptoms and continue to follow public health protocols," Houston said.

The province also reported seven new cases.

Four of the new cases are in the central zone. Three are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are two cases in the eastern zone, one of which is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is under investigation.

One case is in the northern zone and is under investigation.

There are 50 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. There are no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 3,418 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday's update, the province had administered 1,431,376 vaccine doses, including 678,570 second doses.

Ticket issued

On Tuesday, Halifax police ticketed a man at Halifax Stanfield International Airport for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.

According to a news release, police responded to a report that a man was refusing to comply with public health requirements for people entering Nova Scotia.

Police did not provide details about where the man had come from or how he failed to comply with regulations.

The charge carries a fine of $2,422.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for 167 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 13 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The province has six active cases.

