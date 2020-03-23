Number of COVID-19 cases in N.S. rises to 41, including at least one child

The Nova Scotia government is reporting 13 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of reported cases to 41.

The cases are spread throughout the province, according to a news release issued Monday, and the ages of those infected range from under to 10 to mid-70s.

The province said the new cases were identified Sunday. Some are family groups who travelled outside Canada.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax has performed 2,308 negative tests.

On Sunday, the province declared a state of emergency that will last until at least April 5.

The province said Monday there has been no community spread so far but Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief public health officer, said over the weekend he expects it will happen soon.

More to come