Nova Scotia goes 5 days without new COVID-19 case

It's been five days since Nova Scotia has reported a new case of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 569 tests on Saturday, but no new cases were identified.

On Sunday, the province said there are three active cases remaining out of 1,061 total positive tests.

Two of the active cases are currently in hospital, with one of those in intensive care.

There are no active cases at any licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia.

To date, Nova Scotia has 48,786 negative test results and 62 deaths.

Licensed childcare centres and family daycare homes across the province are allowed to reopen Monday.

The centres will begin opening at 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health's COVID-19 guidelines for child-care settings, according to the province.

Family daycare homes can open at full capacity, but all facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

