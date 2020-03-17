5 more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia now has three confirmed and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The province announced on Wednesday that five new cases were identified yesterday. Four of the cases are travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

According to a government news release, the 12 affected people range in age from their early 30s to mid-70s. All are in self-isolation and recovering at home.

"Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them," the release said.

"Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. They are located across the province. Northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19 at this time."

To date, the province has 1,141 negative test results, to go along with the nine presumptive cases and three confirmed cases. Presumptive cases are only confirmed after being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The provincial government has heightened protocols in previous days in an attempt to quell the spread of the virus. That includes closing schools and daycares, shutting down bars and casinos, restricting restaurants to only providing delivery and takeout services, and limiting public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has travelled and is experiencing fever above 38 C and/or a new cough should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811.

A news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil, Health Minister Randy Delorey and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer, will happen today at 3 p.m.

