1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in N.S.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health announced Monday that testing has found a single new case of COVID-19, one of among at least 13 known active cases currently in the province.

A news release from the department said the case was identified following 626 tests Sunday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab in Halifax.

In all, 1,057 people in the province have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, including 984 now considered recovered.

Six people infected by the virus are currently in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

The virus is connected to the deaths of 60 people in the province, including 53 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. It is the only long-term care home in Nova Scotia currently with active cases.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

