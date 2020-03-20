12 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

Health officials have identified 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the province's total to 947.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 901 tests on Wednesday, according to a news release from the province Thursday. No new deaths were reported.

So far, 545 of the confirmed cases have recovered and 28 people have died. Ten people are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Most of the deaths have occurred at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax. The home is facing the most significant outbreak of any facility in the province, with 208 residents and 73 staff infected as of Wednesday.

Ten licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia currently have cases of COVID-19, involving 235 residents and 104 staff.

The province will not hold a media briefing on Thursday. Briefings will now only be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

