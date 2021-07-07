Strang, Rankin to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief officer of health, and Premier Iain Rankin have scheduled a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

The province announced seven new cases Tuesday. Most recently reported cases have been limited to two clusters, one located in Halifax and the other in Glace Bay, according to Strang.

In a news release, the province said several drop-in testing sites have been scheduled in various parts of the province. You can find that information here. These drop-ins are scheduled from July 6 until July 11.

The province also announced that Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 on or before Tuesday will soon be able to schedule or reschedule their second appointment.

Those who receive their first dose on or after July 2 will automatically receive an email to choose a date for their second dose. It can be scheduled a minimum of 28 days after the first dose.

In a news release, the province said emails will be sent out soon to alert people that they can reschedule. If you didn't give an email at your first appointment then you will need to call 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotians are able to select a different vaccine for their second dose if they want. The province is expecting more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to become available July 25.

Drive-thru clinics at Dartmouth, Truro, New Glasgow and Wolfville can accommodate up to four people in a vehicle for a single booking of a drive-thru vaccination time.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday and 15 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and 16 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case late Tuesday and has two active cases.

