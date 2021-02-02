Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and nine active cases

Province has 9 known active cases

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
20,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating as required by public health regulations.

The province now has nine known active cases. One person is in hospital in ICU as a result of the virus. 

In a news release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the low numbers were the result of  "comprehensive approach of quarantining, testing follow-up of cases and the efforts of every Nova Scotian."

He urged members of the public not to let down their guard.

Provincial health authority labs conducted 1,253 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 20,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 5,900 second doses.

New quarantine measures

On Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced new quarantine measure for people entering Nova Scotia from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Travellers will be subject to a 14-day isolation requirement upon arrival after Canada's most easterly province reported a surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Most of the 30 new cases are in the metro area of St. John's, where officials implemented gathering restrictions effective midnight Tuesday in an effort to stop the spread.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now