Nova Scotia reports 581 new cases of COVID-19 and small hospital outbreak

Nova Scotia reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and said there is a small outbreak in a Halifax hospital.

Of the new cases, 420 are in the central zone, 62 cases are in the eastern zone, 42 cases are in the northern zone and 57 cases are in the western zone.

The province said a handful of patients at the Halifax Infirmary have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak on a ward. The province said "less than five" people are affected. All patients are being monitored.

As of Friday, 15 people were in hospital due to the virus, including four in intensive care. Monday's update didn't provide an update on that number.

Provincial labs completed 4,851 tests on Sunday.

Public Health has asked people who test positive to do their own contact tracing, as it's too busy keeping up with tracing for long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 265 new cases on Friday and one death. There are 34 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 85 new cases on Friday. There are now 389 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 40 new cases on Friday. The province now has 198 active cases and no hospitalizations. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

