N.S. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, daily average of 213 positive PCR tests in weekly update

Nova Scotia is reporting four COVID-19 deaths in the past week, and a daily average of 213 lab-confirmed cases in its latest update.

The figures are from a seven-day period that ended June 27. There were a total of 1,491 positive PCR tests, a slight increase from last week. That number does not include positive rapid test results.

One of the four deaths was someone under the age of 70. The other three people were over the age of 70, but the province did not release any further details in its weekly news release.

Since March 2020, there have been 442 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health says 21 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with three in intensive care. Last week, there were 22 people in hospital.

It said another 122 people have COVID-19 but are in hospital for another reason. A further 64 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax reports there are currently fewer than five patients admitted due to COVID-19.

