Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to eight.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 1,681 tests on Thursday, according to a news release from the province. There were also 686 rapid tests administered between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 at pop-up sites in Antigonish, Halifax and Truro.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

The province's state of emergency has been renewed and will be in effect until at least Feb. 21.

The release said Nova Scotians are "strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even within their own social circles."

Testing appointments can be booked through the province's COVID-19 self-assessment site.

At 3 p.m., Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a news briefing.

It will be McNeil's last COVID-19 news conference, as he is being replaced by a new Liberal leader at the party's convention this weekend.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Friday and 35 new recoveries, making for 228 active cases. There have been 18 deaths since the pandemic began. Six people are in hospital, three in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one case on Friday. The province has 14 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. The province has three known active cases.

