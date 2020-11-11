2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Nova Scotia announced two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, giving the province 20 active cases.

The new cases were found Tuesday in the central zone and were "close contacts" of an earlier case, the province said. The cases aren't connected to the Clayton Park cluster, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said.

The authority did 1,019 tests Tuesday.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported yet.

P.E.I. has not reported yet.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES